Phase I of Lafayette Logistics Park in LaGrange, Ga., is scheduled to break ground in the first quarter of this year.
Farpoint, Grandview to Develop 2 MSF Industrial Park in LaGrange, Georgia

by John Nelson

LAGRANGE, GA. — Farpoint Development and Grandview Partners plan to develop Lafayette Logistics Park, a 134-acre industrial project site located off I-85 in LaGrange. Southpoint Realty Group sold the land to the developers for an undisclosed price. Plans for the site include the development of up to 2 million square feet of industrial facilities across two phases.

Phase I, which is scheduled to begin construction in the first quarter of this year, will comprise four buildings ranging from 187,000 to 270,000 square feet. Completion of Phase I is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year. Phase II will feature up to 1 million additional square feet of industrial space.

Wesley Budd of NAI Brannen Goddard represented Farpoint in the land acquisition and will lead leasing efforts at the property.

