Developed by Farpoint, 134 Long Road in Williamston, S.C., is a newly developed industrial facility spanning 560,240 square feet in Anderson County.
Farpoint Inks Industrial Lease With BMarko Structures in Williamston, South Carolina

by John Nelson

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — Farpoint has executed a new 10-year lease with BMarko Structures, a manufacturer of modular buildings, at 134 Long Road in Williamston. Farpoint recently delivered the 560,240-square-foot facility in Anderson County, a submarket in the Upstate South Carolina region.

BMarko’s new corporate headquarters is expected to create 225 full-time jobs and tap into the skilled workforce and advanced manufacturing presence in the I-85 corridor, according to Farpoint. BMarko’s past projects include the popular Bal Harbour Shops pop-up in Miami, as well as prefabricated data centers.

