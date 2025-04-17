Thursday, April 17, 2025
Farpoint Development originally delivered Building 100 at REAL Park in east Alabama's Macon County in May 2023.
Farpoint Signs Automotive Supplier to 168,000 SF Industrial Lease at REAL Park in Tuskegee, Alabama

by John Nelson

TUSKEGEE, ALA. — Farpoint Development has signed Samkwang Co. to a full-building lease at Building 100, a 168,000-square-foot industrial facility located within the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park in Tuskegee. The South Korea-based tenant is a manufacturer and supplier to automotive giants such as Kia and Hyundai, which operate plants in both directions of REAL Park via I-85. Samkwang also manufactures electronics products for companies including Samsung.

Situated off exit 42 on I-85 in east Alabama’s Macon County, Building 100 is the first facility within Farpoint’s 700-acre logistics park, which will span 7 million square feet of Class A industrial space upon completion. The Chicago-based developer delivered the facility in May 2023.

Opportunity Alabama (OPAL) assisted in the landmark deal with Samkwang, which is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the region. William Wilson of Jim Wilson & Associates arranged the lease transaction.

