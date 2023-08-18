Farpoint Signs Trendco USA to 168,000 SF Industrial Lease at REAL Park in Tuskegee, Alabama

TUSKEGEE, ALA. — Farpoint Development has signed Trendco USA to a full-building lease at Building 100, a 168,000-square-foot industrial facility located within the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park in Tuskegee. The Columbia, S.C.-based tenant plans to invest $43 million to launch its manufacturing operation at the site, where it will initially produce nitrile medical gloves before expanding production into other personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gowns.

Situated off exit 42 on I-85 in Macon County, Building 100 is the first facility within Farpoint’s 638-acre logistics park, which will span 6.2 million square feet upon completion. The Chicago-based developer delivered the facility in May.