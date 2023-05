RAMSEY, N.J. — Fashion design firm Marcus Adler has signed a 24,550-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Ramsey. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 91 Grant St. was built in 1980. Andrew Somple and Jessica Curry of NAI James E. Hanson represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. An entity doing business as RW Ramsey Realty Corp. owns the building.