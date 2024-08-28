Fashion Nova Buys 175,000 SF Office Campus in Beverly Hills, California for $118M

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Fashion Nova has purchased an office campus in posh Los Angeles suburb of Beverly Hills that will serve as new global headquarters for the innovative, tech-enabled fashion retailer. Fashion Nova founder and CEO Richard Saghian acquired the asset from Tishman Speyer for $118 million in an off-market transaction.

Located at 407 N. Maple Drive, the 175,000-square-foot office campus offers four floors of office space and three stories of subterranean parking.

The Fashion Nova HQ will house Nova Social Club, a private, by-invitation-only collaborative space where creators, influencers, celebrities and VIP guests can enjoy curated amenities and bespoke partnerships. The buyer will also introduce Nova Founders Lab, an incubator-accelerator for emerging brands, designers, creatives and founders across fashion, marketing and technology to become market-ready in a fashion-vertical setting.

The office campus will also offer a fitness studio, wellness spa, content and podcast studios, a screening room, meditation and yoga garden, cosmetic micro-treatment bar, an organic culinary outpost and showroom.