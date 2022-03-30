Fashion Retailer Joins Tenant Line-Up at Atlantic Station in Atlanta

REBusinessOnline

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

YOYOSO will open its first Atlanta store at Atlantic Station, a mixed-use destination in Atlanta’s West Midtown area.

ATLANTA — International fashion and leisure department retailer YOYOSO will open its first Atlanta store at Atlantic Station, a mixed-use destination in Atlanta’s West Midtown area that features over 30 stores and restaurants, entertainment, hotels and 700,000 square feet of Class A office space, including a new office tower anchored by Microsoft.

Located at 260 18th St. NW, the 8,244-square-foot space will include both men’s and women’s apparel at affordable prices from over 600 suppliers across the globe. YOYOSO is set to open its doors this fall.

YOYOSO was founded in 2014 by Huan MA in China and opened its first location in the United States in 2019 with a Miami Beach storefront. The fashion enterprise has since expanded to over 1,000 locations across 36 countries and over 380 cities. The Atlantic Station location will be open seven days a week, with grand opening plans to be announced soon.

Atlantic Station has also welcomed other tenants recently to the property including Derek Automotive, an electric vehicle company. The landlord of Atlantic Station, Hines, also plans to add Rosé Bistro and Champagne Bar and Atlanta Breakfast Club later this year.

