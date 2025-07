HOUSTON — Fashion Wheels Inc. has signed a 33,376-square-foot industrial lease renewal in northwest Houston. The apparel wholesaler will remain a tenant at the building at 7108 Old Katy Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was originally constructed in 1999 and totals 192,960 square feet. Chase McAteer of local brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Faron Wiley of CBRE represented the landlord, PGIM Real Estate.