Fashionphile Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

The Starrett-Lehigh Building in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood spans 2.3 million square feet and a full city block.

NEW YORK CITY — Fashionphile, a California-based provider of resale services for women’s apparel and accessories, has signed a 60,000-square-foot office lease at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. The building encompasses 2.3 million square feet of office and retail space and a full city block along 11th and 12th avenues and 26th and 27th streets. Jason Frazier and Jesse de la Rama of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Dan Birney and Denise Rodriguez represented the landlord, RXR Realty, on an internal basis. The lease term was 10 years, and the asking rent was $70 per square foot.