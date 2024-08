PORTLAND, MAINE — Fathom Cos., a locally based hospitality development and management firm, has debuted The Weldon, a 13-room boutique apartment-style hotel in Portland. Local businessmen Chris DiMillo and Jay Hibbard own The Weldon, which offers one- and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers and individual sound systems. Shared amenities include a fitness center and private office spaces. Rates start at $399 per night.