FaverGray, Chance Partners Break Ground on 288-Unit Apartment Community in Wildwood, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The Juliette at Wildwood, which will feature 288 units, is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

WILDWOOD, FLA. — FaverGray and development partner Chance Partners have broken ground on The Juliette at Wildwood, a 288-unit multifamily development in Wildwood, approximately 50 miles northwest of Orlando. The project marks the second joint venture between the two companies. Situated on a 21.9-acre site, the community will feature amenities including a pool, clubhouse with a fitness room and coworking area, a dog park and dog spa and bocce ball court. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.