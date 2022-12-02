FaverGray, Chance Partners Break Ground on 288-Unit Apartment Community in Wildwood, Florida
WILDWOOD, FLA. — FaverGray and development partner Chance Partners have broken ground on The Juliette at Wildwood, a 288-unit multifamily development in Wildwood, approximately 50 miles northwest of Orlando. The project marks the second joint venture between the two companies. Situated on a 21.9-acre site, the community will feature amenities including a pool, clubhouse with a fitness room and coworking area, a dog park and dog spa and bocce ball court. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.
