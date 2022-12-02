REBusinessOnline

FaverGray, Chance Partners Break Ground on 288-Unit Apartment Community in Wildwood, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The Juliette at Wildwood, which will feature 288 units, is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

WILDWOOD, FLA. — FaverGray and development partner Chance Partners have broken ground on The Juliette at Wildwood, a 288-unit multifamily development in Wildwood, approximately 50 miles northwest of Orlando. The project marks the second joint venture between the two companies. Situated on a 21.9-acre site, the community will feature amenities including a pool, clubhouse with a fitness room and coworking area, a dog park and dog spa and bocce ball court. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  