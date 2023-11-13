Monday, November 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Fay Servicing Inks 47,951 SF Office Lease in Farmers Branch, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Fay Servicing Inc. has inked a 47,951-square-foot office lease in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The provider of online financial management tools is taking space at Browning Place I, which was built in 1981 and totals 182,739 square feet, according to commercialcafé.com. Frank Puskarich and Louis Pascuzzi of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Duane Henley of Transwestern represented the landlord, an entity doing business as TCI Park West I Inc.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Permanent Financing for 301,120 SF Industrial...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 68-Unit Apartment Complex Near...

Stephens Insurance Signs 35,454 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 4,797 QuikTrip Gas Station...

Eaglestone Signs 20,955 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

Spot Opens 31,000 SF Office in Chicago’s Marshall...

Redline, Ascent Underway on Renovation of 201,310 SF...

Feil Organization Signs Engineering Firm to 9,829 SF...

X-Golf Opens 6,800 SF Entertainment Venue at $500M...