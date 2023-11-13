Fay Servicing Inks 47,951 SF Office Lease in Farmers Branch, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Fay Servicing Inc. has inked a 47,951-square-foot office lease in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The provider of online financial management tools is taking space at Browning Place I, which was built in 1981 and totals 182,739 square feet, according to commercialcafé.com. Frank Puskarich and Louis Pascuzzi of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Duane Henley of Transwestern represented the landlord, an entity doing business as TCI Park West I Inc.