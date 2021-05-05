FC Cincinnati Opens 26,000-Seat TQL Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

FC Cincinnati will play its first game at the new stadium Sunday, May 16. (Image courtesy of Populous)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer team, FC Cincinnati, has opened Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Designed by global design firm Populous, the 26,000-seat venue sits on 12.4 acres at 1501 Central Parkway between the Over-the-Rhine and West End neighborhoods. The stadium features a LED video display system on its exterior. The $250 million stadium was privately funded, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. Turner Construction served as the general contractor. The first home game is scheduled to take place Sunday, May 16. FC Cincinnati played in the second-division United Soccer League from 2016 to 2018 before joining Major League Soccer in 2019.