Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CivicDevelopmentTexas

FC Dallas, City of Frisco to Undertake $182M Renovation of Toyota Stadium

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — FC Dallas and the City of Frisco have formed a public-private partnership to undertake a $182 million renovation of Toyota Stadium, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team’s home playing field. Upgrades will include three new clubs and a new roof structure that will provide shade for the majority of fans in the seating bowl. The partnership will also deliver expanded seating capacity, renovated entrances and new concession stands and restroom locations. HKS Architects is handling design of the project, and Manhattan Construction Group is serving as the general contractor. Construction will be carried out in phases and will begin early next year. Toyota Stadium originally opened in 2005, which makes it the third-oldest soccer-specific venue among MLS teams, according to the newly formed partnership.

You may also like

Enterprise Community Development Secures $116.4M Financing for Three...

Baldor Specialty Foods Opens 100,000 SF Warehouse in...

CLX Ventures Completes 651,010 SF Industrial Project in...

Provident Industrial Sells New, 345,394 SF Building Within...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 136-Unit Cobble...

Mountain Mike’s Signs Three Franchise Deals to Open...

Annex Group Opens $23M Workforce Housing Community in...

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Breaks Ground on $10M...

Principle Construction Completes 282,588 SF Tenant Improvement Project...