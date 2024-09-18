FC Dallas, City of Frisco to Undertake $182M Renovation of Toyota Stadium

FRISCO, TEXAS — FC Dallas and the City of Frisco have formed a public-private partnership to undertake a $182 million renovation of Toyota Stadium, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team’s home playing field. Upgrades will include three new clubs and a new roof structure that will provide shade for the majority of fans in the seating bowl. The partnership will also deliver expanded seating capacity, renovated entrances and new concession stands and restroom locations. HKS Architects is handling design of the project, and Manhattan Construction Group is serving as the general contractor. Construction will be carried out in phases and will begin early next year. Toyota Stadium originally opened in 2005, which makes it the third-oldest soccer-specific venue among MLS teams, according to the newly formed partnership.