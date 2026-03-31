Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Noble-Energy-Center-Two-Houston
FCCU is planning a phased transition to its new headquarters at Noble Energy Center Two in which the company will occupy up to 50 percent of the space and market the remainder for lease.a headquarters environment that reflects the organization’s culture, values, and servicestandards. The remainder of the building will be available for lease to third party tenants
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

FCCU Buys 470,623 SF Office Building in Northwest Houston for New Headquarters

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — First Community Credit Union (FCCU) has purchased Noble Energy Center Two, a 470,623-square-foot office building in northwest Houston, for its new headquarters. Built on 4.7 acres in 2020, the building will “provide the space and infrastructure needed to enhance collaboration, develop talent and deliver an elevated experience for FCCU’s more than 180,000 members,” according to FCCU. Jeff Hollinden, Kevin McConn and Max Myers of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Larry Cedillo of Cross Capital Realty represented FCCU.

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