FCCU Buys 470,623 SF Office Building in Northwest Houston for New Headquarters

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HOUSTON — First Community Credit Union (FCCU) has purchased Noble Energy Center Two, a 470,623-square-foot office building in northwest Houston, for its new headquarters. Built on 4.7 acres in 2020, the building will “provide the space and infrastructure needed to enhance collaboration, develop talent and deliver an elevated experience for FCCU’s more than 180,000 members,” according to FCCU. Jeff Hollinden, Kevin McConn and Max Myers of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Larry Cedillo of Cross Capital Realty represented FCCU.