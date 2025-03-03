FCL Construction Completes 210,000 SF Data Center for Edged in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — FCL Construction has completed a 210,000-square-foot data center for Edged in Aurora. Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design services for the building, which is situated on a 65-acre campus that will ultimately feature 96MW of capacity powered by renewable energy. Seefried Industrial Properties was the developer.

Edged is a sustainable infrastructure provider. The new Edged campus was designed to be a model for modern engineering and sustainable infrastructure initiatives and uses significantly less energy than traditional data centers. Among the campus features is a waterless cooling technology that ensures operational efficiency while setting a new industry standard for power usage effectiveness. Other sustainable highlights include onsite solar generation, electric vehicle charge points and alternative fuel-powered backup generators.

The building interior can accommodate colocation of multiple tenants and includes 13,000 square feet of office space with a lobby, conference room and break room. The exterior design features a glass façade on the north and south sides, added at the request of the city to enhance visual appeal along the adjacent tollway.