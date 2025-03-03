Monday, March 3, 2025
The project team for the new data center included Seefried Industrial Properties and Ware Malcomb. (Image courtesy of Patsy McEnroe)
FCL Construction Completes 210,000 SF Data Center for Edged in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — FCL Construction has completed a 210,000-square-foot data center for Edged in Aurora. Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design services for the building, which is situated on a 65-acre campus that will ultimately feature 96MW of capacity powered by renewable energy. Seefried Industrial Properties was the developer.

Edged is a sustainable infrastructure provider. The new Edged campus was designed to be a model for modern engineering and sustainable infrastructure initiatives and uses significantly less energy than traditional data centers. Among the campus features is a waterless cooling technology that ensures operational efficiency while setting a new industry standard for power usage effectiveness. Other sustainable highlights include onsite solar generation, electric vehicle charge points and alternative fuel-powered backup generators.

The building interior can accommodate colocation of multiple tenants and includes 13,000 square feet of office space with a lobby, conference room and break room. The exterior design features a glass façade on the north and south sides, added at the request of the city to enhance visual appeal along the adjacent tollway.

