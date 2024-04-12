FCP Acquires 322-Unit Hickory Lake Apartments in Metro Nashville

ANTIOCH, TENN. — FCP has acquired Hickory Lake Apartments, a 322-unit multifamily community located at 3940 Apache Trail in Antioch, roughly 11 miles outside Nashville. The property features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include two swimming pools, a playground and grill and picnic areas.

FCP assumed a HUD loan as part of the acquisition. Zac Wracher of The Kirkland Co. represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.