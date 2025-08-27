Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
District West Gables was constructed in two phases in 2015 and 2017.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

FCP Acquires 427-Unit District West Gables Apartments in West Miami

by John Nelson

WEST MIAMI, FLA. — FCP has acquired District West Gables, a 427-unit midrise apartment community located at 2001 Ludlam Road in West Miami. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Hampton Beebe of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, Matt Williams, Daniel Matz and Rob Wright of Newmark arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of FCP.

District West Gables was constructed in two phases in 2015 and 2017. The property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as structured parking. Amenities include two resort-style pools, dual fitness centers, EV charging stations, a movie theater, cabana-lined sundecks and resident lounges. FCP plans to modernize common areas and amenities at District West Gables and renovate unit interiors. The Chevy Chase, Md.-based company has also tapped Greystar as property manager.

You may also like

Asana Partners Underway on Pacific Box Mixed-Use Redevelopment...

CBRE Arranges $110M Sale of 14-Level Parking Facility...

Franklin Street Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Wild Pines...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $7.9M Sale...

Trademark, Dillard’s Buy Longview Mall in East Texas,...

BHW Capital Breaks Ground on 288-Unit Multifamily Project...

Partners Capital Buys 162-Room, Hilton-Branded Hotel in Houston

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 2,996 SF Office Building...

Vornado Realty Trust Agrees to Buy Midtown Manhattan...