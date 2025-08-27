FCP Acquires 427-Unit District West Gables Apartments in West Miami

WEST MIAMI, FLA. — FCP has acquired District West Gables, a 427-unit midrise apartment community located at 2001 Ludlam Road in West Miami. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Hampton Beebe of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, Matt Williams, Daniel Matz and Rob Wright of Newmark arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of FCP.

District West Gables was constructed in two phases in 2015 and 2017. The property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as structured parking. Amenities include two resort-style pools, dual fitness centers, EV charging stations, a movie theater, cabana-lined sundecks and resident lounges. FCP plans to modernize common areas and amenities at District West Gables and renovate unit interiors. The Chevy Chase, Md.-based company has also tapped Greystar as property manager.