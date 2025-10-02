Thursday, October 2, 2025
Avondale-Apts-Las-Vegas-NV
Located in Las Vegas, The Avondale Apartments offers 560 apartments, three swimming pools and a 4,000-square-foot fitness facility.
FCP Acquires 560-Unit Avondale Apartments Community in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — FCP has entered the Las Vegas market with the purchase of The Avondale Apartments, a multifamily property within the Peccole Ranch master-planned community.

Located at 9225 W. Charleston Blvd., The Avondale Apartments offers 560 one-, two- and three-bedroom units in three-story residential buildings. Each residence features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, patios or balconies, fireplaces, in-unit washers/dryers, garden soaking tubs and a gas stove. Community amenities include three resort-style swimming pools, a 4,000-square-foot fitness facility, racquetball court, spin room, two dog parks and a dog washing station.

Adam Schmitt, Spence Ballif, Jannie Mongkolakulkit and Justin Neubeck of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal. Maxi Leachman, John Knies and Sallie Ann Seiders of CBRE arranged acquisition financing.

