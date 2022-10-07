REBusinessOnline

FCP Acquires Grand Arbor Reserve Apartments in Raleigh for $48M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Located at 2419 Wycliff Road in Raleigh, Grand Arbor Reserve comprises mostly two- and three-bedroom apartments.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Chevy Chase, Md.-based FCP has purchased Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit apartment community located at 2419 Wycliff Road in Raleigh. Howard Jenkins of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the $48 million transaction. Situated near I-440 and the UNC Rex Hospital, Grand Arbor Reserve comprises mostly two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, playground, dog park and a volleyball court. The property was originally built in 1969, according to Apartments.com.

