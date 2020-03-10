FCP Acquires Three Apartment Complexes in Metro Atlanta for $71.7M

DOUGLASVILLE AND AUSTELL, GA. — FCP has acquired a 652-unit multifamily portfolio comprising Place at Midway and Stewart’s Mill in Douglasville and Forest Glen in Austell for $71.7 million. The 200-unit Place at Midway is located at 2281 Midway Road, 21 miles west of downtown Atlanta. The 188-unit Stewart’s Mill is situated at 3421 W. Stewart Mill Road, about six miles from Place at Midway. Forest Glen offers 264 units at 4236 Austell Road, 18 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. FCP has hired Pinnacle to manage the three communities, bringing the total FCP-owned units that Pinnacle manages to 8,566 units. FCP owns 14 properties comprising 2,810 units in metro Atlanta. Nathan Swenson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. FCP will assume the existing Fannie Mae loans at each property.