FCP, Kane Realty Sell The Dillon Mixed-Use Development in Downtown Raleigh for $236M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Southeast

The Dillon comprises 221,300 square feet of office space, 271 multifamily units, 52,600 square feet of retail space and a 994-space parking deck.

RALEIGH, N.C. — FCP and Kane Realty Corp. have sold The Dillon, a mixed-use development in downtown Raleigh, for $236 million. An undisclosed institutional buyer advised by MetLife Investment Management acquired the asset.

The 18-story property comprises 221,300 square feet of office space, 271 multifamily units, 52,600 square feet of retail space and a 994-space parking deck. The Dillon is situated on 2.5 acres within downtown’s Warehouse District. FCP and Kane Realty completed the adaptive reuse of the 100-year-old Dillon Supply Warehouse in 2018.

The office space was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including healthcare analytics firm Medable Inc., Arch Capital Group Ltd., Spaces and technology company Analog Devices. Retail and restaurant tenants include O-Ku Sushi, Oak Steakhouse, Barcelona Restaurant and Wine Bar, Weaver Street Market, Urban Outfitters, Heirloom Brew Shop, Shred415 and JoJa Nails.

