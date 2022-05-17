FCP, One Real Estate Acquire 284-Unit Summit Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A joint venture between Maryland-based investment firm FCP and One Real Estate Investment has acquired The Summit, a 284-unit apartment community in San Antonio. The Summit offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The property was built in 1984. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and an outdoor kitchen. The new ownership plans to invest about $5 million in capital improvements to the unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces. Will Caruth of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.