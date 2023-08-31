FCP Provides $13.9M in Preferred Equity for Multifamily Development in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FCP has provided $13.9 million in preferred equity for the development of Easton at Mountain Island, a 240-unit apartment community located along Garron Point Drive in Charlotte. FCP provided the capital to the developer, Waypoint Residential, through its Structured Investments platform, which has invested approximately $640 million to date. When complete, Easton at Mountain Island will be situated on nearly 20 acres near the Catawba River and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.