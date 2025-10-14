FCP Provides $47.1M Construction Financing for Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — FCP has provided $47.1 million in construction financing for a two-tower mixed-use development located at 685 N. Glebe Road in Arlington, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The site was formerly home to a Macy’s department store in the city’s Ballston neighborhood.

The borrower, a partnership between Insight Property Group and PGIM Real Estate, is developing two 16-story residential towers called Mira and Ador that will total 553 apartments and sit atop a 40,000-square-foot grocery store. Amenities will include a shared rooftop pool and sundeck and a variety of outdoor amenities, including dog parks and entertainment areas. Resident parking will be underground, with grocery store customers accessing a separate parking deck with a dedicated entrance.

Brian Crivella, Bill Gribbin and Yalda Ghamarian of Berkadia arranged the preferred equity investment on behalf of the development team. Michael Zelin, Marshall Scallan and Bindi Shah of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the senior loan through Northwestern Mutual. Bill Collins, Paul Norman and Shaun Weinberg of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the land sale.