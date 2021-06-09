FCP, S2 Capital Acquire 308-Unit Oxford Park Apartments in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FCP and S2 Capital have rebranded Oxford Park Apartments in Irving as The Montgomery.

IRVING, TEXAS — A partnership between Washington, D.C.-based investment firm FCP and Dallas-based S2 Capital has acquired Oxford Park Apartments, a 308-unit multifamily community in Irving’s Las Colinas district. Built in 1995, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse, according to Apartments.com. JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program, including a rebranding of the property.