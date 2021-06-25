FCP Sells 312-Unit River Crossing at Roswell Apartments in Metro Atlanta

ROSWELL, GA. — FCP has sold River Crossing at Roswell, a 312-unit apartment community in metro Atlanta. The buyer was Ashcroft Capital, who bought the property for an undisclosed price.

Originally known as River Trace Apartments when FCP acquired the property in 2016, River Crossing at Roswell has undergone $5.5 million in improvements to its amenities, units and exteriors.

Located at 1450 Raintree Way in Roswell, River Crossing at Roswell is located adjacent to neighborhood shopping centers anchored by a Publix and Life Time Fitness. The property has a lake and is located close to the Chattahoochee River. Community amenities include a fully renovated clubhouse with a fitness center, pool, playground, picnic area and a laundry center. As part of the capital improvements made on the property, 36 percent of the one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments were renovated and have full-size washer and dryer connections, as well as private balconies and patios.

Shea Campbell, Ashish Cholia, Kevin Geiger, Colleen Hendrix and Mark Taylor of CBRE represented FCP in the sale. FCP is a privately held real estate investment company based in Chevy Chase, Md.