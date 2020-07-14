REBusinessOnline

FCP Sells Multifamily Community in Northern Virginia for $81.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Communal amenities at Potomac Vista Apartments include a fitness center, pool, playground, business center and a clubhouse.

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — FCP has sold Potomac Vista Apartments, a 408-unit multifamily community in Woodbridge. Jair Lynch Realty Partners and Nuveen acquired the property for $81.5 million. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, pool, playground, business center and a clubhouse. The three-story property was originally built in 1987. FCP acquired Potomac Vista in August 2016. The community is located at 14101 Kristin Court, 25 miles southwest of downtown Washington, D.C. Brian Crivella, Walter Coker and Robert Jenkins of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

