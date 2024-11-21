Thursday, November 21, 2024
FCP Sells Villas at Princeton Lakes Apartments in West Atlanta for $36.8M

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — FCP has sold Villas at Princeton Lakes, a 210-unit apartment community located at 751 Fairburn Road SW in west Atlanta. A partnership between Monday Properties and RSN Property Group purchased the garden-style complex for $36.8 million. Travis Presnell and James Wilber of Cushman & Wakefield represented FCP in the transaction.

Built in 2004, Villas at Princeton Lakes offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. FCP had originally purchased the community in late 2020 for $30 million, including the assumption of an existing mortgage, and implemented upgrades to the property’s common areas and exteriors.

