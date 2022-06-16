FCP, VaultCap Acquire 200-Unit Huntington Meadows Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Huntington Meadows Apartments in Austin totals 200 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Maryland-based investment firm FCP and VaultCap Partners has acquired Huntington Meadows Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily complex in northeast Austin. The property features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, playground, basketball court and onsite laundry facilities. Wes Racht, Bard Hoover and Nick Fluellen of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.