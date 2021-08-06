FCP, VaultCap Acquire 275-Unit Corey Place Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — A partnership between Maryland-based investment firm FCP and VaultCap Partners has acquired Corey Place Apartments, a 275-unit community located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The property, which according to Apartments.com was built in 1970, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. NorthMarq represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and arranged debt and equity on behalf of the buyer. The new ownership intends to implement a value-add program to add a pool, turf soccer field and outdoor kitchen, as well as to renovate common area and make sustainability improvements.