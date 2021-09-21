FCP, VaultCap Buy 100-Unit Multifamily Property in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — A partnership between Maryland-based investment firm FCP and VaultCap Partners has purchased Prairie Ridge Apartments, a 100-unit multifamily property located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Prairie Ridge offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a playground and onsite laundry facilities. The partnership will merge the property with the adjacent Corey Place Apartments, which it acquired this summer, and operate the combined community as Marabella on Pioneer.