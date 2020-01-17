FCP, Westbridge Sell Stockyards Atlanta to Clarion Partners for $69.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Stockyards is an adaptive reuse of three historic warehouses into office and entertainment space in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Chevy Chase, Md.-based FCP and Atlanta-based developer Westbridge Partners has sold Stockyards Atlanta, a mixed-use project in Atlanta’s West Midtown district, to New York-based Clarion Partners for $69.7 million. Situated on three acres at the corner of 10th Street and Brady Avenue, Stockyards is an adaptive reuse of three historic warehouses into office and entertainment space. The space was initially built in the early 1900s as a stockyard and meatpacking plant. Designed by architectural firm ai3 and built by Gay Construction Co. in 2017, the 142,478-square-foot development houses tenants including Red Bull and Fitzgerald & Co., as well as the Italian restaurant Donetto and game parlor/restaurant Painted Duck. Stockyards Atlanta was fully leased within a year of delivery. Stewart Calhoun, David Meline, Mike McDonald, Samir Idris and Michael Moore of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale on behalf of the joint venture.