FCP, Zevulon Capital Purchase Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta for $37.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

DULUTH, GA. — FCP has purchased Villas at Duluth, a 164-unit apartment community in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, for $37.7 million. The Chevy Chase, Md.-based investor partnered with Atlanta-based Zevulon Capital for the deal. Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Villas at Duluth offers three- and four-bedroom floorplans with a unit size range of 1,344 to 1,550 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Unit features include in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and balconies. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and a dog park. Built in 1991, the property was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Located at 1470 Boggs Road, the property is situated 25.7 miles from downtown Atlanta and 16.2 miles from the Georgia State University’s Dunwoody campus.