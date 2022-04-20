REBusinessOnline

FCP, Zevulon Capital Purchase Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta for $37.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

DULUTH, GA. — FCP has purchased Villas at Duluth, a 164-unit apartment community in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, for $37.7 million. The Chevy Chase, Md.-based investor partnered with Atlanta-based Zevulon Capital for the deal. Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Villas at Duluth offers three- and four-bedroom floorplans with a unit size range of 1,344 to 1,550 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Unit features include in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and balconies. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and a dog park. Built in 1991, the property was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Located at 1470 Boggs Road, the property is situated 25.7 miles from downtown Atlanta and 16.2 miles from the Georgia State University’s Dunwoody campus.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  