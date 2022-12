FCPT Purchases Jiffy Lube Portfolio in Indiana for $7.9M in Sale-Leaseback

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

INDIANA — In a sale-leaseback transaction, Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) has purchased a portfolio of five retail properties occupied by Jiffy Lube in Indiana. Jiffy Lube has roughly 15 years remaining on its leases at the net-leased properties. The sales price of $7.9 million represents a cap rate of 6.5 percent.