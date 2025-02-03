FDIC Signs 147,543 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — The Federal Deposit & Insurance Corp. (FDIC) has signed a 147,543-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The FDIC is relocating from the Empire State Building to the 44-story building at 1166 Avenue of the Americas via a 10-year lease for the entire eighth, ninth and 10th floors, as well as part of the seventh floor. Connor Faught and Sheena Gohil of Colliers represented the FDIC in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Cynthia Wasserberger and Christine Colley of JLL, along with internal agents Jeffrey Sussman and Matt Pynn, represented the landlord, Edward J. Minskoff Equities.