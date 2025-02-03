Monday, February 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1166-Avenue-of-the-Americas-Manhattan
Edward J. Minskoff Equities owns condominium interests that comprise floors two through 21 of 1166 Avenue of the Americas. Ownership also recently closed on the $235 million refinancing of the building, which was provided by Wells Fargo.
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

FDIC Signs 147,543 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The Federal Deposit & Insurance Corp. (FDIC) has signed a 147,543-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The FDIC is relocating from the Empire State Building to the 44-story building at 1166 Avenue of the Americas via a 10-year lease for the entire eighth, ninth and 10th floors, as well as part of the seventh floor. Connor Faught and Sheena Gohil of Colliers represented the FDIC in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Cynthia Wasserberger and Christine Colley of JLL, along with internal agents Jeffrey Sussman and Matt Pynn, represented the landlord, Edward J. Minskoff Equities.

You may also like

MRA Group to Develop 127-Room Residence Inn Hotel...

Walters Completes 63-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Chatham,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3M Sale of Retail...

Colliers Arranges $2.9M Sale of Retail Building in...

Las Vegas Office Sector Continues Resilience, Bucks US...

Onward Investors Purchases Downtown Minneapolis Office Tower at...

Halff Signs 80,000 SF Office Lease in Richardson,...

KERA to Open 60,000 SF Headquarters Facility in...

CBRE Arranges $98M in Acquisition Financing for Brooklyn...