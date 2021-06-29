FDIC Signs 163,000 SF Office Lease in Dallas Arts District

Plaza of the Americas in Dallas features a 13-story atrium with numerous retail and restaurant outlets and an indoor urban garden. The development also includes onsite parking, a fitness center, a conference facility, connectivity to transit at the adjacent DART Pearl/Arts District Station with additional parking and retail options accessible via skybridges to adjacent buildings.

DALLAS — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) has signed a 163,000-square-foot office lease at Plaza of the Americas, a mixed-use development in the Dallas Arts District that consists of two 25-story towers, a Marriott-branded hotel and 20 retail and restaurant outlets. Keith Lavey, Victoria Abbasi, Charles Dilks, Matt Johnston, Kurt Stout, Connor Faught, Travis Ewert and Mary Stoner with Colliers International represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kim Brooks, Justin Miller, Paul Wittorf and Laney Underwood of Transwestern represented the landlord, a partnership between M-M Properties Inc and a fund managed by New York-based Clarion Partners.