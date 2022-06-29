REBusinessOnline

FDIC Signs 6,000 SF Office Lease in Wixom, Michigan

FDIC will occupy space at 3800 Assembly Park Drive beginning this fall.

WIXOM, MICH. — Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) has signed a 6,000-square-foot office lease at 38000 Assembly Park Drive in Wixom, a western suburb of Detroit. FDIC will vacate offices in Livonia and Grand Rapids. The 36,000-square-foot office building is one of two office locations within Assembly Park, a mixed-use development. Construction of FDIC’s tenant buildout is expected to begin this month, with completion slated for the fall. Kelly Fisher and Neal Warling of JLL represented the landlord, General RV.

