Federal American Grill Opens 7,218 SF Restaurant in Oak Ridge North, Texas

OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS — Federal American Grill, a concept focused on steaks, seafood and whiskey cocktails, has opened a 7,218-square-foot restaurant in Oak Ridge North, located about 30 miles north of Houston. The location at Wood Ridge Plaza Shopping Center is the restaurant’s fourth in the Houston area. David Littwitz of Littwitz Investments represented Federal American Grill in the lease negotiations. Katherine Wildman of Wulfe & Co. represented the landlord, and entity doing business as CH Realty VI/R Houston Wood Ridge LP.