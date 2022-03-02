REBusinessOnline

Federal American Grill Opens 7,218 SF Restaurant in Oak Ridge North, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS — Federal American Grill, a concept focused on steaks, seafood and whiskey cocktails, has opened a 7,218-square-foot restaurant in Oak Ridge North, located about 30 miles north of Houston. The location at Wood Ridge Plaza Shopping Center is the restaurant’s fourth in the Houston area. David Littwitz of Littwitz Investments represented Federal American Grill in the lease negotiations. Katherine Wildman of Wulfe & Co. represented the landlord, and entity doing business as CH Realty VI/R Houston Wood Ridge LP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  