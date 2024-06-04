Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Giant Food is a tenant at Virginia Gateway, which spans 110 acres in Gainesville, Va.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastVirginia

Federal Realty Acquires 665,000 SF Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Metro D.C. for $215M

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, VA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust has acquired Virginia Gateway, a 665,000-square-foot retail center situated on 110 acres in Gainesville, about 35 miles west of Washington, D.C.. The purchase price was $215 million, and the seller was not disclosed. Tenants at the property, which is organized into five sections and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Giant Food, HomeGoods, Ulta Beauty, Total Wine & More and Hobby Lobby. The campus includes a Super Target that was not included in the transaction.

You may also like

DSC Partners, Harbert Management Buy Industrial Portfolio in...

DRP, Stony Point to Break Ground on 328-Unit...

Oakley Group Purchases 110-Unit Deerfield Place Apartments in...

Feil Organization Signs Two Industrial Leases Totaling 20,700...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Storage, Hospitality...

Boulder Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Net-Leased Retail...

MLG Capital Acquires 272-Unit Orchard Village Multifamily Property...

Gerdom Realty & Investment Brokers Sale of 12,000...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 51,216 SF Industrial Building...