Federal Realty Acquires 665,000 SF Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Metro D.C. for $215M

GAINESVILLE, VA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust has acquired Virginia Gateway, a 665,000-square-foot retail center situated on 110 acres in Gainesville, about 35 miles west of Washington, D.C.. The purchase price was $215 million, and the seller was not disclosed. Tenants at the property, which is organized into five sections and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Giant Food, HomeGoods, Ulta Beauty, Total Wine & More and Hobby Lobby. The campus includes a Super Target that was not included in the transaction.