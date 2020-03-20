REBusinessOnline

Federal Realty Acquires Multifamily, Retail Portfolio in Hoboken for $203M

The portfolio is primarily located along the Washington Street retail corridor.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Federal Realty Investment Trust, a Maryland-based REIT, has acquired a 39-property multifamily and retail portfolio in Hoboken, an eastern suburb of New York City, for $203 million. Concentrated primarily along the Washington Street retail corridor, the portfolio includes 129 residential units and 171,959 square feet of retail space. The portfolio totals 278,879 square feet. Retail tenants include French beauty chain Sephora, CVS and several restaurants. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz and Dean Tselepis of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller, a private owner. The team also procured Federal Realty as the buyer.

