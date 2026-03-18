Federal Realty Acquires Shopping Center in Rockville, Maryland for $72.3M

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Federal Realty Investment Trust, a retail REIT based in North Bethesda, Md., has acquired Congressional North Shopping Center, a 176,000-square-foot shopping center in Rockville, for $72.3 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Aldi anchors the center, which spans 12 acres and sits approximately 12 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. Additional tenants include RH Outlet, Petco and Staples. Within Montgomery County, Md., Federal Realty also owns Congressional Plaza, which is adjacent to Congressional North, as well as Federal Plaza, Montrose Crossing and Pike & Rose.