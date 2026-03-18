Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMarylandRetailSoutheast

Federal Realty Acquires Shopping Center in Rockville, Maryland for $72.3M

by John Nelson

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Federal Realty Investment Trust, a retail REIT based in North Bethesda, Md., has acquired Congressional North Shopping Center, a 176,000-square-foot shopping center in Rockville, for $72.3 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Aldi anchors the center, which spans 12 acres and sits approximately 12 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. Additional tenants include RH Outlet, Petco and Staples. Within Montgomery County, Md., Federal Realty also owns Congressional Plaza, which is adjacent to Congressional North, as well as Federal Plaza, Montrose Crossing and Pike & Rose.

You may also like

Forza Properties Acquires Two Small-Bay Industrial Buildings Near...

Woodside Health Buys 29,827 SF Healthcare Facility in...

Lee & Associates Brokers $2.3M Sale of 7,770...

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 28-Story Apartment Tower in...

Longleaf Capital Obtains Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property...

IPA Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 61,982 SF...

Onward Takes Ownership of 306,000 SF Office Property...

Northmarq Negotiates Sale of 66,682 SF Grocery Store...