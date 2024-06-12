Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Federal-Realty-Bala-Cynwyd
Federal Realty's new multifamily complex in Bala Cynwyd is slated for a summer 2026 delivery.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Federal Realty Breaks Ground on 217-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment in Metro Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

BALA CYNWYD, PA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust has broken ground on a 217-unit multifamily redevelopment project in Bala Cynwyd, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The project, which represents the second phase of a larger redevelopment, will convert a former 120,000-square-foot Lord & Taylor department store into an apartment complex with 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Bernardon is the project architect, and Bohler is the civil engineer. Construction is slated for a 2026 completion. Federal Realty received zoning approval for the project in February.

