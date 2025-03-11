Federal Realty Breaks Ground on $30M Retail Redevelopment Project in Northwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Federal Realty Investment Trust has broken ground on a $30 million retail redevelopment project in northwest Philadelphia. Federal Realty is repositioning 30,000 square feet of inline space at Andorra Shopping Center and developing a 50,000-square-foot GIANT grocery store from the ground up. Other plans for the redevelopment call for approximately 14,000 square feet of landscaped plazas and outdoor dining spaces, as well as expanded sidewalks and curbside pickup spaces and a reconfiguration of the north-end parking lot to create an internal pathway to the main shopping center. Andorra Shopping Center currently houses tenants such as T.J. Maxx, Five Below and Kohl’s, and childcare provider KinderCare is planning to open a 10,000-square-foot facility as part of the redevelopment. Construction work is expected to be complete by the end of the year, with store openings slated for 2026.