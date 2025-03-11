Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Andorra-Shopping-Center-Philadelphia
In addition to better connecting to the heart of the center, the reconfiguration of the northern parking lot at Andorra Shopping Center in Philadelphia also serves to elevate access to Cathedral Road.
DevelopmentNortheastPennsylvania

Federal Realty Breaks Ground on $30M Retail Redevelopment Project in Northwest Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Federal Realty Investment Trust has broken ground on a $30 million retail redevelopment project in northwest Philadelphia. Federal Realty is repositioning 30,000 square feet of inline space at Andorra Shopping Center and developing a 50,000-square-foot GIANT grocery store from the ground up. Other plans for the redevelopment call for approximately 14,000 square feet of landscaped plazas and outdoor dining spaces, as well as expanded sidewalks and curbside pickup spaces and a reconfiguration of the north-end parking lot to create an internal pathway to the main shopping center. Andorra Shopping Center currently houses tenants such as T.J. Maxx, Five Below and Kohl’s, and childcare provider KinderCare is planning to open a 10,000-square-foot facility as part of the redevelopment. Construction work is expected to be complete by the end of the year, with store openings slated for 2026.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Mall Plaza Shopping...

Law Firm Signs 42,764 SF Office Lease Extension...

Stubblebine Co. Arranges Sale of 2.6-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

Grossman Cos. Acquires 9,869 SF Retail Strip Center...

Berkadia Arranges $35M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development...

Siemens Completes $190M Manufacturing Plant in South Fort...

Friedman Properties Completes First Phase of Renovations at...

Buckingham, Onyx+East Break Ground on 165-Unit Build-to-Rent Community...

Aligned Data Centers to Develop 27-Acre Campus in...