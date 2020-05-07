Federal Realty Investment Sells Historic Pottery Barn Building in Old Pasadena for $16.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Retail, Western

Pottery Barn occupies three floors of the 30,955-square-foot, historic, mixed-use building in Pasadena.

PASADENA, CALIF. — Federal Realty Investment Trust has completed the disposition of the historic Pottery Barn Building, a mixed-use property located at the intersection of East Colorado Boulevard and North Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena. A private investor acquired the property for $16.1 million.

Pottery Barn occupies three levels of the five-story, 30,955-square-foot building, which was built in 1905 and renovated in 1997. The property also offers two floors of residential space and one floor of office space leased to other tenants. Pottery Barn has occupied the building for the more than 20 years, and last year executed a lease extension at the property.

Carlos Lopez and Lee Csenar of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Rob Ippolito, Glenn Rudy and Pete Bethea of Newmark Knight Frank Capital Markets represented the buyer in the transaction.