Federal Realty Investment Trust to Implement Program for Contactless Exchanges at its Properties

Shown above is a rendering of 'The Pick-Up' at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Md.

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Federal Realty Investment Trust will implement a new program dubbed The Pick-Up at its properties beginning Friday, May 15. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Rockville-based company said the program will offer a singular service across its tenants to limit physical contact. Federal Realty will introduce the new service where permitted by local jurisdictions.

When a customer places an order with a retailer or restaurant within a Federal Realty-owned property by phone or online, the customer can designate a pick-up time and will be assigned a designated parking space. Employees will then bring the order to the customer’s car.

Federal Realty owns properties including Bethesda Row and Pike & Rose in Maryland, Santana Row in Northern California, and other properties in Florida, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.