Federal Realty Investment Trust to Redevelop Graham Park in Falls Church, Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust will redevelop Graham Park, a 132,000-square-foot community shopping center located at 7263 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.

Graham Park’s redevelopment project will include façade renovation, new signage, enhanced landscaping, decorative lighting and outdoor amenity areas. The renovation is projected to begin in July and be completed by the end of the year.

Graham Park is anchored by Giant Food and features a mix of retail, dining and services including Celebrity Delly, Advanced Auto Parts, Mavana Nails & Waxing and Verizon Wireless. Federal Realty Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust based in Rockville, Maryland.

