Federal Realty has rebranded Mercer Mall in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, as Mercer on One and signed new leases with J. Crew Factory and Crate & Barrel.
Federal Realty Rebrands 551,000 SF Mercer Mall in Metro Philadelphia, Signs New Tenants

by Taylor Williams

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Federal Realty Investment Trust has rebranded Mercer Mall in Lawrenceville, roughly 40 miles northeast of Philadelphia. Moving forward, the property, which totals 551,000 square feet, will be known as Mercer on One. Federal Realty has also signed leases with two new tenants at the property. J. Crew Factory will occupy 6,100 square feet, and Crate & Barrel has opened a 42,000-square-foot store. Additionally, DSW is currently undergoing a full remodel and façade upgrade. Ashton Design led the rebranding effort.

