Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Bala-Cynwyd-on-City-Avenue
Federal Realty's new multifamily project in Bala Cynwyd will feature amenities such as a pool, rooftop terrace and a multi-purpose path that connects the building to City Avenue.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Federal Realty Receives Approval for 217-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

BALA CYNWYD, PA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has received approval for a multifamily project in Bala Cynwyd, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The development will add 217 residential units above 16,000 square feet of retail space in the former Lord & Taylor building. Federal Realty is redeveloping the site to ultimately feature more than 300 apartments and 190,000 square feet of retail space for a total investment of $170 million. Construction on the new multifamily complex is slated to begin this spring and to be complete in summer 2026.

