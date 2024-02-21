Federal Realty Receives Approval for 217-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Philadelphia

BALA CYNWYD, PA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has received approval for a multifamily project in Bala Cynwyd, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The development will add 217 residential units above 16,000 square feet of retail space in the former Lord & Taylor building. Federal Realty is redeveloping the site to ultimately feature more than 300 apartments and 190,000 square feet of retail space for a total investment of $170 million. Construction on the new multifamily complex is slated to begin this spring and to be complete in summer 2026.