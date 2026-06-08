Federal Realty Sells Harris Teeter-Anchored Shopping Center in Falls Church, Virginia for $58M

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust has sold Barcroft Plaza, a 113,173-square-foot shopping center located in Falls Church, roughly 10 miles west of Washington, D.C. Jordan Lex and Danny Naughton of JLL represented the seller in the $58 million transaction. Chris Knight and Evan Parker, also with JLL, secured a five-year, $35.9 million acquisition loan through Bank of America on behalf of the buyer, 11North Partners.

Harris Teeter anchors Barcroft Plaza, which spans nearly 10 acres. Other tenants at the property include Starbucks Coffee, Bank of America and 7-Eleven, as well as recent additions like Honeygrow, Taco Zocalo and Playful Pack. Originally constructed in 1960 and renovated from 2017 to 2019, Barcroft Plaza was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.